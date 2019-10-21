Girls: Upstate SF gets 1st offer
Breaking out and proving herself this summer as a major threat both in the paint and on the perimeter has 5'11" forward Ava Thomas (Ithaca '22) as someone who has a number of college coaches intrig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news