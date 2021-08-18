Girls: Upstate SF chooses MAAC school
Adrien LaMora (Indian River ’22) has made the big decision. The 5”11’ forward has been turning heads with her versatile style of play, showing the ability to give opposing defenses headaches from t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news