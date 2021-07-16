Girls: Upstate PG scores D-I offer
Anaya Coleman (Mendon ’22) has received an offer from Monmouth after an impressive spring circuit with New York Royals. Coleman is also a standout point guard for Mendon basketball as well. This po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news