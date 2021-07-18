Girls: Upstate, NY SF made the call

Teagan Kamm (Honeoye Falls-Lima ’22) has committed to play for Assumption Women’s basketball. The forward has had many impressive showings for the New York Royals, and is a big-time player for Honeoye Falls-Lima, as well. During the season Kamm’s stellar play earned her 1st team All Greater Rochester honors.

At 6”1’, Kamm pairs her size with great skill. She has an array of post moves down low, which she uses to get buckets in the paint. She also has great hands which she uses to catch and finish on either side, as well as efficiently rebound. Kamm has also shown that she has a consistent and reliable mid-range game as well.

On defense, Kamm uses her high motor and agility to block shots, get steals and disrupt opponents in the paint by helping in the right spots at the right time. Kamm is so quick that even though she has usually played the forward or center position, she can be seen in the first row on a press, a place where most coaches put their fastest guards.

During the high school season Kamm had many great performances and even a few triple doubles including 27 points, 13 rebound and 10 block games for HFL. Expect Kamm to continue to refine her game as she gets ready to make an instant impact for Assumption Women’s basketball.



