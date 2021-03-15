Girls: Upstate F/C is now a D-I commit
Gates Chili Senior Guard Miriam Ibezim has been a captain for Gates since her 8th grade year. At 6’2’’, Ibezim is great at grabbing rebounds and defending the middle of the zone. Ibezim is now the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news