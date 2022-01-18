Girls: Two D-I offers for Upstate guard
Natasha Chudy (Saratoga ‘23) has been putting in work for Saratoga, as many expected her to, after she had a great showing for the City Rocks last spring and summer. That elite forward is filling u...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news