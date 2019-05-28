News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Two A-10 offers for Melannie Daley

Loqmrauszmvaytxjiizt
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

It's now getting to a point for 5'11" guard Melannie Daley (Hastings '21) to where people are starting to ask what can't she do. Someone who is confident on the ball, a great shooter and defender o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}