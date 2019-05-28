Girls: Two A-10 offers for Melannie Daley
It's now getting to a point for 5'11" guard Melannie Daley (Hastings '21) to where people are starting to ask what can't she do. Someone who is confident on the ball, a great shooter and defender o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news