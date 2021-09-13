Girls: Top junior gears up for big year

Nicole Melious (Wagner ’23) has been preparing to have a colossal junior year for Wagner. Some may even be wondering what more she could possibly accomplish in these next two years, already having a variety of accolades on her resume. These accolades include, but are not limited to, leading NYC in scoring as a freshman, winning the Warren Jaques award, and an invite to many all-American camps, including John Lucas top 160 camp and Wooten top 150.

Melious enters her junior year with 946 career points, right around the corner from that 1000-point milestone, after averaging around 40 points per game during her shortened sophomore year. The Georgia Tech commit had this to say about the upcoming season.

“Our Wagner team will be young, but we got to play in the summer a little. I’m prepared to lead my team and we will always compete. I think Sam Harrell, Siniyah Wilkerson and Audrey Bonan will help a lot. “

Another special attribute that Melious brings to the game is her high-level work ethic. Although she has already seen much success on the court, the work she puts in day in, and day out shows that she is still not satisfied.

“She’s been working with Delson Training to tighten her handle, along with Azeem Wilkerson on her speed and agility. She has also been working with Anthony Passalaqua and Gerry Mosley on her shooting.” Said Coach Dan Melious, Nicole’s Father.

It will be exciting to see Melious on the court for Wagner this fall being that she is pairing her high-level work ethic with one-of-a-kind talents.



