For the past eight seasons Tom Catalanotto has been the man leading the charge turning around the Msgr. Scanlan girls basketball team and turning it from a once bottom dweller to being considered among the best teams in New York City led by the likes of Nukiya Mayo, Kateri Poole, and Imani Harris during his tenure.

After much thought though Catalanotto is on the move as he has resigned from his position at Msgr. Scanlan and will now be the first ever girls’ varsity basketball coach at Holy Cross.

This wasn't an easy decision to make according to Catalanotto, who says he officially accepted the position at Holy Cross on Thursday morning, but there was just a feel he had that he was ready for the next challenge in once again hopefully making something special from nothing.

"When I went to Scanlan 8 years ago they hadn't won a game in ten years and now 8 years later we wound up in the CHSAA State Finals 3 times and we were the top dog in the Archdiocese for the past five seasons," Catalanotto explained. "I like the challenge and I just felt it was time to move on to that next challenge."

This won't be Catalanotto's first rodeo in the Brooklyn/Queens Diocese as well as he was a part of helping Archbishop Molloy's first few seasons after they turned co-ed, helping develop and mold future stars there such as Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and Jessica McEntee.