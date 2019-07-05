News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: The evolution of Meghan Huerter

Vqunuysyh7jjr6r6fzav
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As the growth in her offensive game has come it's become clear that 5'10" guard Meghan Huerter (Shenendehowa '21) has taken her game to the next level.Still a dangerous spot up shooter from long ra...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}