FRESH MEADOWS, NY- As the perceived favorite coming into this season in the CHSAA, St. Francis Prep have wanted to solidify themselves as the team to beat. They had another opportunity on Tuesday to showcase what they can do when the Terriers hosted an unbeaten Staten Island Academy team.

Over their first three games of the season St. Francis Prep has made quick work of their opposition and this one would be no different as a balanced scoring attack was led by Xavier commit MacKayla Scarlett '20 who had 14 points as the Terriers would dispose of the Tigers in a non-league tilt on Tuesday, 62-44.

Some teams may not embrace the role of team to beat but this season's St. Francis Prep group seem to be enjoying that role. They have gelled together as a unit quicker than head coach Kerri White expected as they learn to get used to among the best of the best in New York this year.

"I think we have put the pressure on ourselves," White explained. "We hold ourselves to a very high standard so every day we come out we want the best."

It's that mindset that has the Terriers playing great basketball very early in this season, with an undefeated coming in Staten Island Academy in their path on Tuesday as St. Francis Prep looked to stay perfect on the year as well, as they got out quickly and set a tone that this was not going to be the Tigers evening.

Having been struggling a bit offensively so far on this season, the Terriers began to get going in a big way from the outside early on in this one as Destiny Howell '20 was able to connect on a pair of early three balls, with Scarlett joining in on the three point barrage as well as it wasn't long until St. Francis Prep took a double digit lead.

A wing three ball early in the second quarter from Scarlett put the Terriers up 20-10, and while young freshman Saran Moschella '23 was doing what she could to keep Staten Island Academy close it was the perimeter play from St. Francis Prep that was dominating the game at the stand as Howell had 11 at the break with Scarlett adding 9 to see the Terriers hold a 34-21 halftime advantage.

A solid offensive start made White happy with what she was seeing out of her team but it's what they are doing defensively, even without star center JeAnna Cunningham '20 who has been sitting out because of an Achilles injury, that has her impressed with her group of Terriers.

"You always want to take pride in your defense and I think that is something we are doing a lot more this year," White stated. "We are a lot more athletic, and we are a bit smaller so we can move around and do a bit more out there."

St. Francis Prep clamped down on the proven stars for the Tigers in Nyema Lindsay '22 and Allie McGinn '21 with that duo scoring a combined 3 points in the opening half of play, showing off and flexing their defensive muscles in the first half of play.