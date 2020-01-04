News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 15:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Talented S.I. Wing is a Threat

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

It's a new role this year for 5'10" wing Nyema Lindsay (Staten Island Academy '21) as the Tigers junior has moved from playing more of a backcourt role, to now being more of a threat down low in he...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}