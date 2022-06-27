Girls: Strack Makes Her Choice

Clara Strack ‘23 of Exodus EYBL has announced where she will be headed to play at the next level. Strack had a tough decision to make after many schools had extended offers and for good reason . At 6”4’,Strack is a talented player that is set to make an instant impact on winning at the next level.

Strack held offers from the University of Binghamton, Buffalo , U Albany and more. After thanking everyone, including Family, Friends at Coaches , Strack had this to say about the big decision: “ This has been the hardest yet most exciting decision I’ve had to make so far in my life, I am so grateful God has blessed me with this opportunity. With I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Virginia Tech!”

Strack will be an interesting player to keep an eye on during the summer circuit, as well as during her senior campaign, as she is poised to continue her dominance before heading to Virginia Tech. This past season Strack added many accolades to her resume, including First team All-State. Look for Strack to have another record setting season before becoming an impact player at Virginia Tech.



