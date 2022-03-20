Girls: Standout Season for Johnston City Forward
Marisa Smith (Johnston City ‘24) has had a spectacular season, as many had seen coming. The 6”2’ forward got the job done on both ends of the floor and was an essential piece to their deep playoff ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news