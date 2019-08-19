Girls: South Shore Re-Beats Loughlin in Conrad McRae chip
BROOKLYN, NY- Bringing back nearly their entire roster from a year ago it seems as if South Shore is without a doubt one of New York's best once again as they were able to fend off a strong Bishop Loughlin start to ultimately pull away and take control to win the Conrad McRae Youth League title on Sunday, defeating the Lions 43-30.
After rolling through the competition all season long down at Dean Street it was South Shore getting off to a very slow start in the title game on Sunday with Kennedy Grady '22 taking over the game herself for Bishop Loughlin by knocking down a pair of long three balls to help the Lions to a 7-1 lead very early on.
Maya Walker '20 was another strong factor for Bishop Loughlin in the early going as her 6'1" size enabled her to do a great job around the rim on second and third chances, really give South Shore issues at the start around the basket.
While it wasn't the start that the Vikings wanted eventually they found their footing as Kelis Rogers '20 led the press and was able to force a number of turnovers which in turn led to easy South Shore baskets, and with Kayla Johnson '20 and Chloe Wilson '20 doing damage inside on the offensive end it led to a 13-1 Vikings run where they would take the lead and never look back.
Phinnette Edwards '20 was able to end the run with a three ball from the right wing to get the deficit for Bishop Loughlin to 18-14 but with Danaijah Williams '20 able to do near anything she wanted off the bounce with her size and skill it led to 4 late points from the talented rising senior allowing South Shore to take a 24-16 lead into the break.
From there the lead for the Vikings continued to grow. Williams scored the first 4 of the second half as she had 8 straight in total for South Shore to expand the lead to double digits, and then it was Wilson showing her diverse inside/outside game pushing the lead all the way up to as many as 19 midway through the second half.
Credit to Bishop Loughlin for not giving up, Ariel Jackson '22 had a very strong second half of play for the Lions as she was more aggressive with the ball in her hands and looked to take on the defense a lot more as the game wore on. The overall size differential though with just Walker inside for Loughlin against a number of strong interior weapons for South Shore proved to be too much for them though.
Wilson was named MVP as she had 11 points, while Williams added 10 as the Vikings defeating Bishop Loughlin for the second straight year in the Conrad McRae Youth League title game, winning it in convincing fashion by knocking off the Lions 43-30.
Grady was named the Sportsmanship Award winner as she had a game high 12 points to lead the way for a Bishop Loughlin team that looks poised to make noise in the CHSAA this season, but it was a balanced and strong performance to take the Dean Street crown from the best in the PSAL in South Shore as they look ready to put New York City on notice once again this year.