BROOKLYN, NY- Bringing back nearly their entire roster from a year ago it seems as if South Shore is without a doubt one of New York's best once again as they were able to fend off a strong Bishop Loughlin start to ultimately pull away and take control to win the Conrad McRae Youth League title on Sunday, defeating the Lions 43-30.

After rolling through the competition all season long down at Dean Street it was South Shore getting off to a very slow start in the title game on Sunday with Kennedy Grady '22 taking over the game herself for Bishop Loughlin by knocking down a pair of long three balls to help the Lions to a 7-1 lead very early on.

Maya Walker '20 was another strong factor for Bishop Loughlin in the early going as her 6'1" size enabled her to do a great job around the rim on second and third chances, really give South Shore issues at the start around the basket.

While it wasn't the start that the Vikings wanted eventually they found their footing as Kelis Rogers '20 led the press and was able to force a number of turnovers which in turn led to easy South Shore baskets, and with Kayla Johnson '20 and Chloe Wilson '20 doing damage inside on the offensive end it led to a 13-1 Vikings run where they would take the lead and never look back.

Phinnette Edwards '20 was able to end the run with a three ball from the right wing to get the deficit for Bishop Loughlin to 18-14 but with Danaijah Williams '20 able to do near anything she wanted off the bounce with her size and skill it led to 4 late points from the talented rising senior allowing South Shore to take a 24-16 lead into the break.