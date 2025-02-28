Girls: South Shore aims for 9th city title

The South Shore Lady Vikings have been one of the top girls’ basketball programs in New York City over the last decade. Throughout that time, the Lady Vikings have claimed numerous titles, competed for borough, city, and state championships, and have produced several Division I talents.

This season is no different. South Shore started the season slowly with some early losses in non-league games, but after finding their rhythm the Lady Vikings completed an undefeated league schedule, claimed their third consecutive Brooklyn Borough Championship, and secured the top-seed in the Class 4A City Playoffs.

The Lady Vikings are fueled by a star-studded young core that have already caught the attention of Division I scouts.

Senior guard Kendralee Ramirez has received interest from La Salle, Chicago State and UMass. Junior forward Amira Bernard has interest from Stony Brook and George Washington. Sophomore center Mikaiya Beasley, who stands at a towering 6’3, has received interest from Maryland, St. John's, North Carolina A&T and several other schools. Beasley is the oldest daughter of former NBA No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley.

Freshmen Kimora Pearson, sophomore Heaven Hart and junior Tamaia Vines have also received interest from colleges. South Shore coach Anwar Gladden said from this year’s roster alone he suspects six to eight players to play at the highest level after their high school careers end.

“We have a group of kids who have an opportunity to play, be recruited and be offered on the Division I level. So, I'm expecting big things from those kids this summer on the AAU circuit to really establish themselves as national players,” Gladden said. “In this time, it's really hard for the high school kids to be recruited because of the transfer portal, but we've been able to establish a program where our players do well on the Division I level.”

Gladden added that the success of the South Shore program over the last few years has contributed to sustaining a winning culture with players that have the work ethic to be successful. He said the top programs in the country are built on the backs of the past players and pushed forward by the motivation to win.

However, another key to a successful program is also the coaching staff, which is filled with former Division I players that had their start at South Shore.

“You can't do this without great players, and we've had some really great players over the years,” Gladden said. “We have a phenomenal coaching staff that has been the same coaching staff year in and year out…those players coming back and showing the players how things should be done, helping them prepare here to get to the next level and then stay on the next level. Things just get passed down.”

As this group of players at South Shore continue to develop and carry on the legacy of the program, the Lady Vikings are in the midst of seeking another PSAL championship. South Shore has won the PSAL title eight consecutive seasons and are attempting to make it nine in a row.

South Shore is aiming to win another city title, advance to the state championship against the winner of the Catholic High School Athletic Association and then continue on to the national tournament.

“From graduating class to graduating class, we had the nickname for a few years called the machine,” Gladden said. “We still feel like it's the machine. We just replace parts with new players and those players just pick up where those the others left off. They see where those players are at and what they're doing on the collegiate level, and it just makes them hungry to want to work harder to get there.”



