News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 14:21:04 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Sophomore guard draws high-major offers

B50iwf48rd0bso5xrkga
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

For 5'7" guard Paulina Paris (Albertus Magnus '22) it was a summer like she never could've imagined. Playing with Team Rio 17's on the Under Armour circuit this was without question in her words th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}