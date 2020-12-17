Girls: Soph guard is a leader on the court
Canandaigua Braves sophomore guard Mya Herman ‘24 has a maturity level of a senior player. Last season as a freshman, she came off the bench averaging 9.2 points per game in 497 mins of play. Head ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news