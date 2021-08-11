Girls: SLAM Summer Classic to Feature Local Talent

A bevy of local talent will be featured in the upcoming SLAM Summer Classic, which is slated for August 14th under the lights at Dyckman Park. There will be both a girl’s regional game (12 PM) and a national game in the event.

Among top-tier players in this event are Paulina Paris, the Penn State commit and New City, N.Y. native.

Paris, who currently plays at Saddle River Day (NJ), was the back-to-back Rockland County Player of the Year while at Albertus Magnus High School in Rockland County.

Paris’ trust with the coaching staff at Penn State and the fact that she fills an area of need at point guard as a Class of 2022 recruit were key factors in her decision.

She wound up choosing the Nittany Lions over a handful of high major suitors, including NC State and UCLA. Surfacing as one of the top players in New York State since her freshman year at Magnus, the gritty guard’s game is a unique blend of swagger, toughness, and polished know-how.