Girls: Shenendehowa forward draws interest
Grace Almeida ’23 is a combination of a power forward and a center. She is actually more known for her defense and blocking shots than for her offense. At 5’11”, Almeida is a smaller but physical b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news