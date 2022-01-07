Girls: Shen guard comes back stronger
Jillian Huerter (Shenendehowa '22) is widely known as one the best players in Section 2. During her High School career Huerter has dominated at Shenendehowa and made noise nationally as well during...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news