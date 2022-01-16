Girls: Schalmont guard has offer & interest
Schalmont High School Forward/Guard Karissa Antoine ’24 is a terrific all-around player who does things big and little to help her team win games. At 5’11”, Antoine plays both the shooting guard an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news