Girls: Sanfillipo Picks Up New Offer
Following a summer in which her stock increased rapidly, Class of 2022 guard Nicole Sanfillipo of Westchester County continues to register her presence on the Division 1 market. Morehead State of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news