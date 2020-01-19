Playing a team with the pedigree of a Baldwin could've made it easy for a team like Cambridge who hasn't faced major competition outside of their Section 2 area very much to be intimidated, but according to Indians head coach Bob Phillips he wasn't concerned about the moment or the situation ever being too much for the bonded group of girls he has.

The true definition of a back and forth contest, this one saw game tying shots in clutch moments throughout, but with both teams exhausted and on their last legs it was Cambridge who made the bigger plays when needed late as the Indians came down to New York City on Saturday and found a way to knock off Baldwin 67-63 in Triple OT in a Rose Classic.

It was a prove yourselves sort of game for the Indians, while for the Bruins this was another chance for them to show that they are a title contender out on Long Island again this season, and a team that could once again make noise in Class AA throughout the state.

BROOKLYN, NY- One of the more intriguing matchup's scheduled for Saturday at the Rose Classic Super Jam pitted perennial Class AA power Baldwin against the defending Class C NYSPHSAA champions in Cambridge.

"They all trust each other and they have a confidence as a group of teammates that I wasn't worried about it being too much for them, I never felt it would be," Phillips said.

He wanted the challenge and he wanted to see his Cambridge team get tested which is why Phillips said he made the decision to play in the Rose Classic Super Jam, and if it was a challenge he wanted it was a challenge he got.

For the majority of the first four quarters it was Cambridge maintaining a lead, never a big lead, but a lead good enough as Sophie Phillips '21 had 15 first half points to give the Indians an advantage, with their ruggedness also playing a major role as well down low.

It really wasn't until 50 seconds remaining in regulation that Baldwin saw their first lead since the first quarter when Dana Elcock '20 went down the right wing and finished while getting fouled to put the Bruins on top 47-46. A turnover on the ensuing Cambridge possession meant the Indians would have to foul, sending Elcock to the FT line with 22.5 seconds left as she drained both to put Baldwin up 3.

At that point things were looking down for the Indians but Phillips said he never doubted that even behind in those final seconds that something good was going to happen if they stayed together as a team and fought the way he knew they could.

"They just had to play and continue to be resilient because that's what they are," Phillips stated. "As a group they have to dig deep and dig that extra inch of foot to make the big play."

Most in attendance expected the ball to go to one of the Phillips twins be it Sophie or Lilly Phillips '21 but it was. Stasia Epler '22 who got the ball at the top of the key around a screen and put it up with 5 seconds to go with the ball bouncing off the front iron and through the net to tie the game at 49 and moving this one into OT.

Even Phillips said it was a shot that made him go wow in that situation as it was proving to be a game not dominated by any one player on Cambridge. Fiona Mooney '21 was showing herself to be a force down low, and when the Indians needed another big shot late there was Ruth Nolan '21 also stepping up in a big way.

One OT session wasn't enough to decide this one, and while it looked like two might be enough a late Elcock bucket and the foul enabled Baldwin to charge back and send it to a 3rd extra session.

With both teams absolutely exhausted it was there that Cambridge finally took control as Mooney finished on back to back buckets off beautiful screen and rolls to the basket, while Sophie Phillips connected on a big pair of FT's to make the lead with under a minute to go too much for the Bruins to overcome.

Sophie had 22 points, while Mooney added 17, and Lilly had 12 in what was a true team Cambridge as they showed that you can never rule out the little guy with the Class C Upstate, NY power knocking off the Class AA longtime force in Baldwin in Triple OT, 67-63.

Dallysshia Moreno '23 had 22 points to pace the Bruins in the defeat, but it was Cambridge who showed the will and the desire to fight through anything thrown at them to take the victory.

Admitting that his team has never been in a situation where they went into three overtimes, Phillips said he was extremely proud of his group after the win and noted that if they could fight through and come out with the win here, anything including another Class C title is possible for this season's Indians team.

"It means a lot because it never has been done," Phillips said about his team coming down to New York City and fighting through three OT's for the win. "It shows this group that they can do whatever they want and that the sky is the limit for them moving forward."