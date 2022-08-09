Girls: Rochester PG draws first D1 offer
Hilton High School Point Guard Mallory Heise ‘25 is a high energy player who plays tough man-man defenseman and possess the other team little wiggle room. The 5’7” ball handler can drive to the hoo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news