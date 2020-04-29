The young Riverside Hawks girl’s program took a hit this AAU season with the cancellation of basketball. The Hawks girls were looking forward to representing New York City on the road this spring/summer season. The head coach spoke about his elite girls’ team that were scheduled to play in the Adidas Gauntlet Gold circuit.

An athletic 5’9” wing Vivienne Knee (Lycee Francais de New York HS ’21) spent the high school season recovering from a shoulder injury. “She can play three positions on the floor and was going to be a key success to the Hawks this summer,” said Coach Navro Allen. A versatile player 6’2” forward Lauren Goldberg (Wantagh HS (NY) ‘21) averaged 14PPG, and 17RPG. Goldberg led her high school team to the quarter-finals for the first time in school history, earning All County honors.

Hawks 5’9” combo guard Christina Sanchez (Old Field HS (MD) ‘22) averaged 21 points and three steals a game this season. The Coach spoke about the guard, “Her length athleticism and quickness makes her unique.” Sanchez was named rookie of the year, defensive player of the year and All Conference Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland. Next year, she will continue her academics at Perkiomen School (PA). This season 5’7” Nina Sideris (St Johns Prep (NY) ‘21) led her team in the City Catholic semi-finals, averaging 10PPG, 5RPG and 4ASTS. Sideris spent time overseas playing in Greece with the Superleague Athletic Academy. The tenacious defender is an excellent student and ranked third in her class at St Johns Prep.

Forward Zoe Tomlinson (Sacred Heart HS (NY)’21) finished her season averaging 19PPG, 12RPG, and 4BLKS. Tomlinson has been named All league player for the past three years. Reaching a milestone of success Class of 2021 5’7” Carolina Lopez (Bronx Science HS (NY) ’21) ended the season with 13PPG and 4ASTS. Lopez reach a career high 1,000 points and would have been a key contributor to the Hawks this season.