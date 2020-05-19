Girls: Remi Sisselman Commits
More and more players and colleges alike are looking to finalize their recruitment plans for the Class of 2021 a bit earlier than normal it seems as COVID-19 has changed how many go about months of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news