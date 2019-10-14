News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 14:53:30 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Recruitment heats up for Shcira Fowles

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

After a strong showing this summer playing with New Heights on the AAU circuit, and an even better fall suiting up at the Rose Classic with her Women's United team, things are finally beginning to ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}