Girls: Recruitment heats up for Shcira Fowles
After a strong showing this summer playing with New Heights on the AAU circuit, and an even better fall suiting up at the Rose Classic with her Women's United team, things are finally beginning to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news