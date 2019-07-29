News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 14:50:48 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Recruitment blowing up for Citron

Qg0psqio4n6zvrywhqy4
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

It's been a whirlwind summer for 6'2" guard Sonia Citron (Ursuline School '21) as she went from being a very good player in the New York area to now being considered among the best Class of 2021 pr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}