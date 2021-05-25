Girls: Player Watch - Jaya Kelly
Jaya Kelly (The Clinton School ‘24) has already begun to turn heads at a young age. Only a freshman, Kelly is an already high-level all-around player. At point guard, Kelly does many things well th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news