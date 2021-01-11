Girls Player Watch: Alezya Brown
Kendall junior guard Alezya Brown 22’ is a defensive minded athlete, who is better at grabbing rebounds as she averaged 7 rebounds per game. Offensively, she is strong at pushing the ball up and do...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news