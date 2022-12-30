Kayleigh Heckel (LuHi ’24) is off to a hot start for LuHi. This 5”9’ point guard is what any coach would want out of their floor general. She led the Crusaders to 9-0 start with her ste llar play on both ends of the floor. Most recently, she was named MVP at the Nike tournament of champions, while LuHI became the first New York team to win the prestigious event since Christ the King way back in 2004.

In the championship game, Heckel netted 22 points, while also dropping 7 dimes. She is no stranger to standing out at big events, which is why she holds offers from programs such as Texas Tech, LIU, Buffalo. Heckel can score the ball at all three levels, using her speed, quickness, and overall ball skills to give opposing teams nightmares. She also has excellent court vision and passing ability which allows her to dime open teammates once she attracts the defense.

Heckel stock is rising tremendously, as she continues to show that she is one of the best point guards in the country, and has shown up in big games for LuHi, including a win against #1 nationally ranked Sidwell Friends. Heckel is a player the nation should keep an eye on as we head into the new year.



