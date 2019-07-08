News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: PG Amber Abusbeih plays big

Ioyuhdxy2uzbtbombbbf
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Having to deal on a regular basis with people telling her she is too small to play at a high college level has been a major motivating factor for 5'5" guard Amber Abusbeih (Moore Catholic '20). It'...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}