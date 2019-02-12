Girls: NYGHoops.com Top Ten Teams (Week 12 Recap)
For most this is the final week of the regular season meaning that this is the final chance before the playoffs start for the teams in the NYCHoops.net Girls Top Ten Rankings to make statements say...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news