Girls: NYC guard makes the Wright moves
Bishop Kearney junior guard Camille Wright ’22 thinks out of the box by having players come to her and when playing, Wright seeks advice from the diverse opinions of her teammates. She believes tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news