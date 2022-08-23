Girls: NYC Guard Makes ACC Commit
Exodus NYC Guard MacKenzie Nelson ’23 is a great player one we will want to keep our eyes on. The highly skilled New Yorker is tough physically to guard as she tends to stay at home on defense. She...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news