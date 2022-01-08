Girls: NY Guard’s higher power draws offer
Duanesburg High School guard Allison O’Hanlon ’24 is a quick, run and gun style of player, with tremendous shooting skills. At 5’8”, O’Hanlon plays fast, up and down the court and is a tremendous 3...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news