Girls: NY guard makes her choice
Isabella Pucci ‘23 has announced where she will be headed to play after her career at Fairport. The talented junior guard has had an outstanding junior year and has added to her many accolades, inc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news