News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 15:22:28 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: No limits for Aaliyah Del Rosario

Lyckftsbk7nhphntwpa9
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

When you are just 14 years old and are 6'6", especially on the girls side the upside is basically through the roof which is why the talk around Aaliyah Del Rosario '23 is so real. She shows all the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}