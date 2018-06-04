BROOKLYN, NY- It was a New York vs. New Jersey showdown for the Rose Classic title on Sunday as New Heights squared off with the New Jersey Sparks in a game that saw many of the top 2019 and 2020 players in our area take the floor to try and bring home the coveted championship trophy.

For a good portion of the game it looked as if the Sparks would run away with things as they took a lead as big as 17 early in the second half, but Kateri Poole (Msgr. Scanlan '20) wouldn't let New Heights go away so easily.

Poole came alive in the second half to the tune of scoring 17 points and helped get New Heights within 2 late, but that's as close as they would get as Kaelynn Satterfield (Christ the King '19) made big plays down the stretch when the Sparks needed them as she helped carry the EYBL power to the 50-46 victory and the Rose Classic title.

Both teams got off to uncharacteristic sloppy and slow starts as the Sparks and New Heights each settled for contested jumpers in the first few minutes as each team tried to find their way into the game, and it wasn't until Mariah Perez (Newark Tech, NJ '19) started to get the ball down low and finish around the rim that the Sparks began to pull away.

Once Perez found her footing the rest of the Sparks team seemed to get going as well as Michelle Sidor (Saddle River Day, NJ '19) got going from the outside with back to back three's, and with Satterfield doing a great job attacking in transition, the lead ballooned to double digits.

It was a 32-17 lead for the Sparks at halftime as they had all the momentum in defending the perimeter extremely well in not letting the New Heights guards get going, while also themselves finding ways to score from both the inside and outside. If New Heights wanted any way of getting back into the game they would need someone to rise and begin to take control of the offensive game or else things would just continue to slip away.