NYCHoops - Girls: Nicole Melious Commits

Nicole Melious (Wagner '23) made the decision to commit to Georgia Tech. This comes after being one of the most highly recruited sophomores in the country, with offers from Syracuse, Rutgers, UCLA and many more.

Melious had this to say about her Georgia Tech commitment. "The decision came down to Coach Nelle. To play and learn from a legend will be special. She’s a great coach who gets the best from her players, as seen from making sweet 16. Thankful to my coaches Tom Rizzo of Wagner high school, Bryan Williams, Paul Lee and my dad, Coach Dan Melious. I’d like to thank my mom and sister as well, and my teammates like Morgan lee, Julie Laguna , Nicole Sanfillippo , Iris Azcona, and Vivienne Knee."

Melious is an extremely skilled guard who has elite ball handling ability and can shoot the lights out from three. She can score at will, which she showed by leading New York City in scoring as just a freshman. She is also a willing passer and leader on the floor.

Hoopers New York Director and founder Bryan Williams had this to say about Melious. "Nicole is that kid. She's a female Steph Curry. She has unlimited range and scores in many ways. Very crafty! Best shooter in my 25 years of AAU, guy, or girl. She plays with that chip on her shoulder. She showed it as a freshman leading city in scoring."

Expect to see Melious continue to dominate throughout the rest of her high school years, then go on to Georgia Tech, where she will then take over at the next level.



