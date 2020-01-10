News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 15:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: New York guard rises to the occasion

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As a scorer, leader, motivator, and sometimes teacher there is very little that 5'11" guard Valencia Fontenelle-Posson (Guilderland '21) has shown that she cannot do.Even though she is a junior thi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}