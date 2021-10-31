Girls: New offer for versatile sophomore
Simone Pelish (Our Lady of Lourdes ‘24) has added yet another offer to the list, after previously holding offers from Ohio State, Syracuse, Fordham and more. Only a sophomore, Pelish is set to agai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news