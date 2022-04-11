Girls: New Offer for Ursuline Guard
Sophie Nascimento (Ursuline ‘25) is coming off a standout season for Ursuline and is now set to dominate the travel circuit with the Empire State Blue Flames. Nascimento’s scoring, rebounding and d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news