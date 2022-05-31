Girls: New offer for Holohan
Taylor Holohan (Averill Park ‘24) has received a new offer after having a great showing with her NY Havoc team this Memorial Day Weekend. Holohan was also impressive at the Atlantic City Showcase, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news