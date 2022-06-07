Girls: New offer for 2026 guard

Olivia Jones (L.I. Lutheran ‘26) has had a huge spring to say the least. The talented guard has stood out playing 3 years up at the 17U level as only an eighth grader. Her stellar play has now earned her notoriety at the college level, recently receiving an offer.

Jones has received an offer from Ohio State after getting off to a spectacular travel circuit start for the LI renegades. At 5”7’, Jones is a guard that already has a polished game, to go along with a high ceiling. Jones is dominant in transition, as she plays down hill and finishes well around the basket. Jones can also stop on the dime to rise up for her lethal mid range jumpshot. She also has the ball on a string which allows her to break opposing defenders down.

It was also recently announced that Jones will be attending LUHI in the fall, a program known for its dominance and success on a national level. Jones is poised to become one of the top prospects in the state over the next few years, already being one of the top hoopers in her class.

Jones’ unique talent, rapid improvement and limitless potential makes her a player to watch closely.



