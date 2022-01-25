Girls: Natasha Chudy Commits
Natasha Chudy has made the call of where she would be headed to play at the next level. Chudy has been on fire for Saratoga, recently reaching the 1000-point milestone in a game against Bishop Kear...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news