It was without question a very important summer for 5'9" guard Brianne Moxley (Penfield '19). She had done all she could with the Patriots on the high school level, but would she be able to showcase her skills against the best from around the country playing AAU.

She more than proved that she could as playing with the WNY Lady Lakers, Moxley was someone who confidently played both on and off the ball, scoring at a high clip while also being a lock down defender at numerous positions on the floor.

Moxley capped off her summer by helping lead Rochester to the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival title as she now looks to focus in more on her college options and taking visits in the not so distant future.

As someone who has proven at Penfield that she can play on or off the ball in the backcourt, while also being solid on the wing Moxley knew that she needed to prove those skills on the AAU circuit, and according to her WNY Lady Lakers head coach Jeff Parizek that's exactly what she did.

"I saw it toward the end of July when we went to Spooky Nook for the Blue-Chip event and in Washington D.C. for USJN Nationals that she Bri was playing against high quality kids who were forcing her into decision to either pull up and shoot or go to the rim and she was able to make the right decision every time," Parizek said.

How that really happened in Parizek's eyes is that Moxley let the defense dictate what she would do. If the defense played back off of her she proved that she could shoot it with confidence, but if they played up on her Moxley just as confidently went to the rim and scored with ease.

There were times as well that Moxley was put on the ball as a floor general and Parizek said she was just as solid there though he feels that playing off the ball and being someone who can score in bunches will be her role moving forward.

Off of what can only be described as a very strong AAU season Moxley looks set to become a more coveted Division 1 recruit with both Robert Morris and Wagner among the D1's interested, though Parizek says that a number of Division 2 school are also in the mix including Lemoyne, Daemen, and Roberts Wesleyan.

What Moxley ultimately ends up doing for her four years of college is still up in the air but Parizek feels that wherever she decides on that they will be getting a winner and someone who will be a contributor to that program sooner rather than later.

"Bri's confidence has really blossomed and she is putting herself in really good positions to score every time and I really think that we are just now seeing the type of player she is going to be," Parizek stated.