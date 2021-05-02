 NYCHoops - Girls: Monsignor McClancy Tops T.M.L.A.
Girls: Monsignor McClancy Tops T.M.L.A.

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
@nychoops

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY – The buzz of basketball is back in the air after months of nothingness. Albeit better late than never, GSCHSAA action revved up on Saturday with an intriguing match-up between two borough of Queens teams. The McClancy Crusaders and The Mary Louis Academy Hilltoppers (T.M.L.A.) started off at zero-zero but that as close as T.M.L.A. got as a 10 – 2 run Crusaders run ended up with them winning 51 – 45.

The trio of 5’11” Hannah Finnerty ‘22, 5’8” Grace Kennedy ‘21 and 5’8” Deviney Jackson ‘23 punctured the Hilltoppers defense early with a barrage of three-pointers. T.M.L.A. did receive some offensive push back from Kennesaw State bound Khya Hough ‘21 but the Jamaica, NY squad found themselves on the wrong end of a 13-point deficit versus its Elmhurst, NY opponent.

Hannah Finnerty
Although they led to open the second quarter, McClancy briefly fell asleep at the wheel allowing The Mary Louis Academy to narrow the gap. Paced by buckets from Hough along with contributions from Fiona Mullen ‘22 and Emma Murphy ‘23, the Crusaders lead had been reduced to 24 – 17 at the half.

The Hilltoppers tried to mount a comeback, but sustained playmaking and third quarter points from Finnerty kept McClancy out in front by nine as the final quarter got underway. T.M.L.A. clearly had the most potent weapon on the court in Hough, who even receiving acknowledge for topping the 1000-point margin. She tried to spearhead a herculean comeback win, netting 12 of her game high 28 points in the fourth quarter.

McClancy countered Hough’s fourth quarter scoring barrage with a balanced offensive effort led by 5’4” Daniella Velez ‘24, Kennedy and 5’11” Jalisa Smith ‘23. Jackson paced the Crusaders with 12-points with Finnerty and Kennedy contributing 11 points apiece.


