Girls: Millbrook Guard Makes Big Commit
Millbrook School Guard Kate Peek ’22 is registered as a combo guard, but her play is more of a natural shooting guard. She can really hit 3’s and is a very smart and mature young woman. At 5’9”, Pe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news